Comedian Steve Treviño Brings His GOOD LIFE TOUR To Madison In April

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter! Known for his hilarious takes on marriage and life as a husband, Steve Treviño comes the stage on Saturday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Theater.

Tickets ($36-$56.50) for the “Good Life Tour” go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21 at noon at overture.org. Steve Treviño is “America's Favorite Husband.” He can “speak wife fluently,” he never calls “the guys” for help on a home project and he knows better than to “make his own decisions,” since decision-making is a privilege reserved solely for his wife, Renae.

His relatable approach affirms his status as one of the country's premiere stand-up comedians, viewed over 300 million times, selling out shows across the nation and amassing over 3.4 million total social media followers.

Today, the comedian has had stand-up specials with Amazon, Netflix and Showtime, to name few. In March 2024, Treviño released his first Netflix original special, “Steve Treviño: Simple Man.” Treviño lives his life and reports it to you. He tells us what it's like living with a Type-A Virgo wife, squabbling over containers and pizza parties. Treviño shares nostalgic tales of his dad's broken-down truck, an unlikely love story and how to face the challenges of raising spoiled kids today. As a husband, father and son, Treviño is just doing the best he can as a “Simple Man.”

The special was filmed at the Tobin Center in San Antonio and directed by his wife, Renae Treviño. “Simple Man” hit The Top Ten TV Shows streaming on Netflix the first week it premiered and has since garnered over 100 million minutes watched. In 2012, Treviño's first Showtime special, “Grandpa Joe's Son,” staked out a spot in the Nielsen Top 20 when it first premiered. From the success of that special, he funded, produced and shot his 2014 hit special “Relatable,” which landed on Netflix. To promote the special, he uploaded the clip, “When Your Wife Comes Home from Shopping.”

It exploded, generating over 56 million views on Facebook alone and paving the way for his other viral clips like “When You Ask Your Wife If She Wants McDonald's” (21 million views). In 2018, Trevino released the follow-up special, “Steve Trevino 'Til Death” on Amazon Prime. In 2022, he once again self-produced his fifth special, “I Speak Wife,” released on YouTube, garnering over six million views.

In honor of Treviño's achievements in entertainment and comedy, the city of San Antonio presented the comedian with their prestige Emissary of the Muses certificate on November 24, 2023. In 2020, he and Renae unveiled a joint weekly podcast entitled “Steve Treviño and Captain Evil.” On the podcast, the couple navigate treacherous topics of relationships, family and stand-up comedy—all while trying to stay married. Since launching, the podcast has generated over 1.5 million views/streams. He regularly raises money for Helicopters for Heroes, an organization benefiting veterans, for whom he helped raise over $1.5 million in the past two years. Treviño lives in New Braunfels, Texas, with Captain Evil and their son and daughter.

For more dates and information, go to https://stevetrevino.com/.

