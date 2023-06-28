Cast Revealed For MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Overture

GFour Productions has announced the cast of leading ladies for the Madison, Wis., production of the international hit show Menopause The Musical, which will play at Overture Center for three performances: Saturday, July 15 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Tickets ($40-60) are available at overture.org. Group discounts for 10+ are also available by emailing groups@overture.org.

Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through over 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide. The cast of Menopause The Musical includes Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife), Rebecca Fisher (Soap Star), Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman), and Melanie Souza (Earth Mother).

Teri Adams (Iowa Housewife) has been with Menopause The Musical since 2006, where she first played the Iowa Housewife at The American Heartland Theatre in her hometown of Kansas City. Teri serves as MTM's National Choreography Supervisor as well as the National Tour Dance Captain. Regional credits include Blues In The Night, Steel Magnolias, I Love You Because (American Heartland Theatre), Lend Me A Tenor, Baby, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Great Plains Theatre), Ruthless!, Dirty Blonde, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, and the World premiere of Gregg Coffin's Right Next To Me (Unicorn Theatre), Footloose (Starlight Theater), Church Basement Ladies (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse), Motherfreakinghood The Musical (Fishtank Theatre). Teri has been a two-time featured soloist at The Kennedy Center (D.C.) and has appeared on NBC's “The Today Show” as a cast member of Menopause The Musical. She holds a BFA in Theatre from Emporia State University and is a long time member of Actors' Equity Association. Adams is an avid sports fan and chocolate cake enthusiast. She lives in the Kansas City area with her husband and her dog. Cheers!

Rebecca Fisher (Soap Star) Since her first performance as Soap Star in Menopause The Musical, when she joined the Orlando cast, Rebecca has enjoyed being part of this show and the joy it brings to so many people. She's performed MTM in Singapore, Canada, and all over the United States. Her regional theatre credits include: Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Meredith Parker in Bat Boy: The Musical, Yitzhak in Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Margery in Hand To God, Julie Cavendish in The Royal Family, Fraulein Schneider in Cabaret, and Vicki in The Full Monty. Rebecca will perform as a solo cabaret artist in her upcoming show, Make Someone Happy, at Orlando Shakes this winter. Rebecca and her husband, Joe Swanberg, are the parents and neighbors of costume designer and performer Kyla Swanberg in Orlando. Rebecca is a proud member of Actors' Equity. Learn more about her at www.therebeccafisher.com.

Donna J. Huntley (Professional Woman) is an Ohio native who has enjoyed playing Professional Woman and Soap Star across the nation off and on since 2004 after completing world tours as a Guest Entertainer with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. With numerous regional commercials and TV appearances to her credit, some favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway and Regional theatre credits include: Lena Horne: The Ladyand Her Music, Shadow Box (Beverly), Our Lady Of 121st Street (Inez), Hairspray (Motor Mouth Mable), Nunsense (Sister Herbert), Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), and Barnum (Joyce Heth). Winner of a Presidential Award for Best Overseas USO Tour, Donna worked with Richard Pryor Here and Now, co-wrote and recorded with Atlantic Records as a member of Company B and solo with Sleath Records in Holland. She performed with The Platters, Ben Vereen, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Latin Superstars El Puma and Chayanne to name a few. “It is truly an honor to be a part of the Menopause The Musical family. To bring joy and laughter to our audiences while building lasting friendships and sisterhood on and off the stage continues to be a wonderful experience.” Donna is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

Melanie Souza (Earth Mother) is thrilled to be here and help you laugh your way through Menopause! A native Rhode Islander who now calls Sarasota, FL home, Melanie has graced stages throughout the USA. Favorite Regional performances include: New Bedford Festival Theatre: Mamma Mia (Rosie), American Stage: Hairspray: (Prudy Pingleton), Informed Consent (Dean Hagan, Jillian's Mother), In The Heights (Abuela Claudia), The Hippodrome Theatre: The Bikinis (Karla), Alhambra Theatre: Social Security (Trudy Hayman) with Barbara Eden, and Addams Family (Grandma Addams), Ivoryton Playhouse: Breaking Up Is Hard To Do (Esther Simowitz), Lake Dillon Theatre: Sister Act (Sr. Mary Lazarus), TheatreZone: Stepping Out (Dorothy) with Donna McKecknie and Theatre by the Sea: 9 To 5 (Roz). Love to M & D, John and Carlo for all their love and support. www.melaniesouza.com

Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical was created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled, 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the '60s, '70s and '80s.

Menopause The Musical is now in its 22nd year and 17th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 17 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages. For more information, visit www.MenopauseTheMusical.com.