Review: PINA BAUSCH at Grand Théâtre

We kick off our 2022/23 season with the performance The Play with the Boat, by the widely acclaimed Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. The company was masterful in the embodiment of many of the traits that characterized Pina Bausch's neo-expressionist style, from dancing patterns to the integration of set and musical components into the overall performance. The symbolism centered around intense emotional states, manifesting not only in the solo and group numbers, but also through various elements on stage, as well as a soundtrack that seemed to perfectly fit every sequence.

The gold: The overarching atmosphere. With sand, rocks and a capsized boat on stage, performers constantly looked adrift, lost in an existential shipwreck. The interaction with the ship was always meaningful, providing a symbolic route in and out of the narrative. The instances of rain, lightning and thunderstorm added a majestic tone to an already beautiful execution. Even the outfits were on point - while there is hardly a stereotypical set of clothes for shipwrecked travelers, everything worn by the dancers seemed to fit this group of souls stranded in a lost beach.

The silver: Group numbers. While solo numbers were great, the moments when the company performed together were the real heart of the show. This includes not only choreography featuring multiple artists, but also instances when the company was on stage but one or two members held the reins of the show.

The bronze: The music. Without a doubt, an absolutely masterful use of melody and sound to provide emotional depth in each number. It was not there to tell the audience how to feel, nor to simply match the rhythm of movements. It served as its own independent element, as a layer of beauty and depth, standing as an indispensable component of this tapestry.

We are so very glad to be back and cannot wait to see what the Grand Théâtre has in stock for Luxembourg this year. Our thanks for another great night.

