Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre

Following up on our last review, this weekend we had the pleasure of attending Eternal Road, a performance about the life and career of Kurt Weill. This unusual show had both theatrical and musical components, all focused on Weill's creative years, from the twilight of the Weimar Republic to the golden years of Broadway. His complex love affair with Lotte Lenya and his professional relationship with Bertolt Brecht are some of the many elements explored.

The gold: The overall narrative. Set between the early 30s and his later years, Eternal Road gives you an insight into Kurt Weill's artistic and emotional evolution, from his years as a Jewish artist in an increasingly hostile environment, to a renowned composer in a land that set the pace for artistic production around the Western World. Through letters written to others and introspective thoughts, you get to understand the mind of a genius both in what is said and left unspoken in certain circumstances.

The silver: The songs. The lead performer, Kikki Géron, gave us a stellar rendition of some of Weill's most renowned songs, in English, French and German. While singing was only one of the many things she did on stage, Géron's range and versatility in three languages and various styles never ceased to amaze. Her operatic skill and overall acting skills were the heart of the show and what brought the audience to a whole different era.

The bronze: The style. For a show with only three performers, three instruments and not that many props, the 1930's vibe was surprisingly on point. Apart from the songs, which naturally help to set the tone, Géron's Marlene-Dietrich-in-Morocco aesthetics were just ideal for the purpose they sought to achieve.

Our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved for yet another great night.

To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com