Review: ETERNAL ROAD at Grand Théâtre
The life and times of Kurt Weill
Following up on our last review, this weekend we had the pleasure of attending Eternal Road, a performance about the life and career of Kurt Weill. This unusual show had both theatrical and musical components, all focused on Weill's creative years, from the twilight of the Weimar Republic to the golden years of Broadway. His complex love affair with Lotte Lenya and his professional relationship with Bertolt Brecht are some of the many elements explored.
The gold: The overall narrative. Set between the early 30s and his later years, Eternal Road gives you an insight into Kurt Weill's artistic and emotional evolution, from his years as a Jewish artist in an increasingly hostile environment, to a renowned composer in a land that set the pace for artistic production around the Western World. Through letters written to others and introspective thoughts, you get to understand the mind of a genius both in what is said and left unspoken in certain circumstances.
The silver: The songs. The lead performer, Kikki Géron, gave us a stellar rendition of some of Weill's most renowned songs, in English, French and German. While singing was only one of the many things she did on stage, Géron's range and versatility in three languages and various styles never ceased to amaze. Her operatic skill and overall acting skills were the heart of the show and what brought the audience to a whole different era.
The bronze: The style. For a show with only three performers, three instruments and not that many props, the 1930's vibe was surprisingly on point. Apart from the songs, which naturally help to set the tone, Géron's Marlene-Dietrich-in-Morocco aesthetics were just ideal for the purpose they sought to achieve.
Our thanks to the Grand Théâtre and everyone involved for yet another great night.
To reach out to the writer: nuno.de.sousa.lopes@gmail.com
From This Author - David Sousa Lopes
Born in Lisbon, has performed in several plays organized by the Catholic University of Portugal and by Pirate Productions, the most important English speaking theatre company of Luxembourg. Keeps i... (read more about this author)
November 17, 2022
This week, it was our pleasure to attend the premiere of Kurt Weill’s Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny at our esteemed Grand Théâtre of Luxembourg. This controversial play from 1930 narrates the moral decline of a city oriented towards little more than hedonism and debauchery, where self-indulgence is the only voice that matters.
Review: PINA BAUSCH at Grand Théâtre
October 20, 2022
What did our critic think of PINA BAUSCH at Grand Théâtre? We kick off our 2022/23 season with the performance The Play with the Boat, by the widely acclaimed Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch. The company was masterful in the embodiment of many of the traits that characterized Pina Bausch's neo-expressionist style, from dancing patterns to the integration of set and musical components into the overall performance. The symbolism centered around intense emotional states, manifesting not only in the solo and group numbers, but also through various elements on stage, as well as a soundtrack that seemed to perfectly fit every sequence.
BWW Review: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF MICHAEL K. at Grand Théâtre
May 22, 2022
The show we covered this week was the Life & Times of Michael K, a play based on the novel of the same name by J. M. Coetzee and adapted for the stage by Lara Foot.
BWW Review: DIDO & AENEAS at Grand Théâtre
April 30, 2022
This might have been the event of the season, so we will allow ourselves to break tradition from our usual format and simply list the elements that made this show so great.
BWW Review: DER ZAUBERBERG at Grand Théâtre
April 5, 2022
Last week, Broadway World had the chance to attend the last performance of Der Zauberberg, the theater adaptation of Thomas Mann’s most acclaimed work.