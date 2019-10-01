BWW Review: VIVALDIANA & SEASONS at Grand Théâtre

On the 26th of September, the Grand Théâtre opened its doors to the show Vivaldi Variations, a project put together by the Spellbound Contemporary Ballet dance company and the musicians of our very own Orchestre de Chambre du Luxembourg, two groups of artists that managed to shed a whole new light on Vivaldi's Four Seasons. The opening event of this season presented a fascinating mix of movement and sound in two parts, one choreographed by Mauro Astolfi and the other by Jean-Guillaume Weis.

The first half of the night took some risks that paid off. Many of the steps were not designed to match the beat of the music, something which at times made it seem like the dancers and the orchestra were working independently. However, the overall spirit of the choreography made it easy to how it fit in Vivaldi's work. There was no major thought put on the scenery, narrowing down the performance to a dance and melody-centred display of emotion and beauty. The lighting had some great moments, especially in the occasions when only one or two beacons of light created wonderful contrasts with the dancers' bodies in the dark. There was a great deal of feeling in every movement, from the most subtle to the most passionate, all of them allowing the audience to feel Vivaldi through a whole form.

After the break, the change in tone was clear. The very same dancers and musicians who performed in the first half managed to give us a whole new vibe, with the help of a stage now decorated with pending and colourful foliage. The company was composed by remarkable performers, but we would risk saying that their biggest strength was actually their unity. There is no denying that, individually, everyone on stage proved to be exceptionally gifted, but solos or even duets did not manage to be as mesmerizing as group numbers. This says a lot not only about the choreography, but about the chemistry of the company as a whole. Seeing the spirit of the seasons expressed through a collective of bodies narrating not necessarily a story, but a collection of elements associated with one of nature's many faces was a marvellous experience that we hope to see again.

The new season is here and we could not be happier to cover again the events of the Grand Théâtre. Our thanks to everyone who made this night possible.

Image credit: Martine Pinnel, Cristiano Castaldi





