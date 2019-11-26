Video: Kids Audition To Be Scrooge In Actors Theatre of Louisville's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Actors Theatre of Louisville presents Fifth Third Bank's A Christmas Carol, beginning November 23 in the Pamela Brown Auditorium. Tickets are now available at ActorsTheatre.org.

This year marks the 25th year of Fifth Third Bank's title sponsorship of the treasured theatrical tradition A Christmas Carol. Mike Ash, Regional President of Fifth Third Bank, shares, "For a quarter of a century, we've had the pleasure of bringing the magic and spirit of the holidays to Actors' patrons through the beloved tradition of A Christmas Carol. Our partnership continues to bring live theatre to the community we serve."

Celebrate the warmth of the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Future. A beloved tradition for more than four decades and the nation's second-longest continuously running production of A Christmas Carol, Actors Theatre's rendition of Dickens's classic tale is brought to life with visual splendor and joyous music.

Actors Theatre will welcome both veteran collaborators and new faces to this year's production. Drew Fracher returns as the director of Dickens's holiday favorite. Reprising his role this season as the cantankerous Ebenezer Scrooge is John G. Preston. He is joined by V. Reibel as the Narrator, John Tufts as Marley, Johann George as Bob Cratchit, Joanna Carpenter as Mrs. Cratchit, Whit K. Lee as Krookings and the Fiddler, Kara Mikula as Mrs. Fezziwig, Kala Ross as Belle and Peter Hargrave as Fred. Scrooge's ghostly guides will be played by Lindsey Noel Whiting (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Ken Robinson (Ghost of Christmas Present).

They are joined by members of the 2019-2020 Professional Training Company: Michael Allyn, Kaitlyn Boyer, Noah Keyishian, Teresa Langford, Gabriela Llarena, Patrick Steadman Taylor and Isaiah J. Williams. This production also features six local young actors: Olivia Allen, Leilani Bracey, Brendan Miller, Austin Ramirez, Bailey Ramirez and Stella Russell.

The production team features scenic design by Antje Ellermann, lighting design by Thomas C. Hase, costume design by Kristopher Castle, sound design by Matt Callahan, media design by Philip Allgeier, music direction by Tim Murner and movement direction by Cheryl Turski. Stephen Horton will serve as the production stage manager.

Performances will run from November 23-December 23. Actors Theatre is committed to providing an accessible theatregoing experience and offers an open-captioned, sensory- friendly performance (November 30) and an audio-described performance (December 1).

For more information on the facilities and all services offered, visit ActorsTheatre.org/Accessibility.





