VOICES of Kentuckiana Reveals Artistic Leadership Transition During Pride Month Before End of Season Concert

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VOICES of Kentuckiana has announced an artistic leadership transition for the chorus. Mason Rice, who has served this past season as Associate Artistic Director, will step into the role of Artistic and General Director. After serving as Artistic Director, Kimcherie Lloyd will move into a new role as Artistic Partner and Principal Guest Conductor.

Rice brings experience as a choral conductor, educator, collaborative pianist, and vocal coach. A native of Manchester, Kentucky, he has taught choir, piano, and musical theatre, served in church music leadership, conducted honor chorus ensembles, and worked extensively with the Governor’s School for the Arts in Kentucky. He holds degrees in Vocal Music Education, Choral Conducting, and Collaborative Piano.

“It is an honor to step into this role with VOICES of Kentuckiana,” said Mason Rice. “This chorus is filled with passionate singers, meaningful stories, and a mission that matters. I am grateful for Kimcherie’s continued partnership and guidance, and I look forward to building on the strong artistic foundation already in place.”

In her new role, Lloyd will remain an active part of VOICES’ artistic life, serving on the Board of Directors and continuing to help guide the musical integrity, vision, and excellence of the chorus while balancing her expanding professional responsibilities.

“Kimcherie’s artistry, generosity, and commitment to musical excellence have shaped VOICES in powerful ways,” said John Hanson, Board of Directors Chair. “We are deeply grateful that she will continue to be part of our artistic family as Artistic Partner and Principal Guest Conductor and look forward to welcoming her on the Board of Directors. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Mason Rice into the role of Executive Artistic Director. Mason has already brought tremendous energy, skill, and heart to the chorus, and we are excited for the future under his leadership.”

Lloyd’s leadership has brought artistry, depth, and care to VOICES. A respected conductor, educator, and scholar, she serves as Director of Orchestral Studies and Opera Theatre at the University of Louisville School of Music, where she holds the Moritz von Bomhard Endowed Chair of Music and currently serves as interim Associate Dean of Students and Academic Planning. Her career includes work with Kentucky Opera, the Louisville Orchestra, Minnesota Opera, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and guest conducting appearances across the United States and internationally.

“VOICES of Kentuckiana is a remarkable chorus with a powerful mission, a beautiful community, and a deep commitment to artistic integrity,” said Kimcherie Lloyd. “While my role is shifting, my commitment to VOICES remains strong. I look forward to continuing to make music with this ensemble and supporting Mason as he leads the chorus into its next chapter.”

The transition reflects both growth and continuity for VOICES of Kentuckiana. Rice’s new leadership role creates opportunities for day-to-day artistic direction, community engagement, and the next chapter of VOICES’ musical life, while Lloyd’s continued presence ensures the chorus will remain connected to the artistic foundation she has helped strengthen.

VOICES of Kentuckiana invites the community to celebrate the close of the season at its end-of-season concert on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Highlands Community Ministries, 1228 E. Breckinridge Street, Louisville, KY.

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