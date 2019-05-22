The Liminal Playhouse Closes Its Fourth Season With Edward Albee's THE GOAT

Artistic director Tony Prince and producing director Richard McGrew are excited to close The Liminal Playhouse's fourth season with Edward Albee's "The Goat Or, Who is Sylvia?"

Although the play won the 2002 Tony Award for Best Play, the 2002 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play and was a finalist for the 2003 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, it has never been produced in Louisville. The New York Times aptly described this play as exploring "...the irrational, confounding, and convention-thwarting nature of love."

Directed by Neil Brewer, "The Goat" features Tony Prince as Martin, Susan Linville as Stevie, Joey Arena as Ross and Matt Street as Billy.

Prince says the play "careens wildly from almost farcical comedy to emotionally wrenching tragedy, sometimes within minutes or even moments."

The design team consists of scenic designer Charles A. Nasby, lighting designer Keith Kimmel, costume designer Tony Prince and sound designer Richard McGrew.

Showtimes are May 30 and 31, June 1, 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. and June 2 and 9 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $22 day of show, or $20 in advance at TheLiminalPlayhouse.org.

All performances will be at The Henry Clay Theatre, 604 South Third Street, Louisville, KY.

The Liminal Playhouse embraces, explores and celebrates the ambiguous, and sometimes paradoxical, nature of our shared humanity.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You