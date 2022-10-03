The Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts Opens Applications For 2023 Class

The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. The program, a tuition-free three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th year next summer.

Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

Acceptance to the GSA program is competitive. Applicants are scored on their creative potential and passion and the application does not ask for GPA or SAT/ACT scores; there is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.

To guide students, families, and educators through the application process, GSA will host a series of informational webinars. All webinars are free, but registration is required; each session will be recorded and made available afterward:

SEPTEMBER 29th TO DECEMBER 1st 2022 - GSA 101 Webinars

GSA 101 provides an overview of the summer program, the application process, and alumni benefits. There are four opportunities to attend this webinar:

October 11th - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT

November 14th - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT

December 1st - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT

OCTOBER 17th TO NOVEMBER 18th, 2022 - Meet Your Adjudicators Webinars

These free webinars will feature conversations with adjudicators in each art form discussing what they're looking for in GSA applicants.

Instrumental Music - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT, October 17th

Creative Writing - 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, October 19th

Dance - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT, October 25th

Musical Theatre - 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT, October 26th

Vocal Music - 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, November 1st

Drama - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m., November 2nd

Architecture & Design - 6:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. CT, November 3rd

Visual Art - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT, November 7th

Film & Photography - 5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m., November 10th

For more information on the program, webinars and application process, visit www.kentuckygsa.org.

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor's Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, David F. Young and Cheryl Cahill, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.

GSA seeks applicants of all backgrounds and identities, regardless of race, gender identity, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, hometown setting, mental and physical health or ability, language, religious belief, political leaning, or cultural background. Translations of our materials are available upon request, and while the GSA application is online, students without access to reliable internet are encouraged to contact the program to discuss accommodations.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella: