The Kentucky Center Presents A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

WHAT:

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

WHEN:

Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

WHERE:

The Brown Theatre

315 W Broadway

COST:

Tickets start at $25. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

FOLLOW:

Visit The Kentucky Center at www.kentuckycenter.org or connect with us on Facebook,

Twitter or Instagram.

FACTS:

Everyone's favorite holiday classic comes to life in the all-new touring production "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage." Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season.

Adapted from Charles M. Schulz's timeless story of the Spirit of Christmas, "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" features music from Vince Guaraldi, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols performed by the Peanuts characters.

The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning story from Charles M. Schulz has warmed the hearts of millions of families for more than fifty years. As described by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, the new live show is "a fresh take on the timeless classic that gives the audience a completely new way of experiencing the storyline as portrayed by real actors who maintain the integrity and spirit of each Peanuts character."





