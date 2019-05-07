The Kentucky Center And Mills Entertainment Present Iyanla Vanzant: Acts Of Faith Remix Tour

The Kentucky Center presents Iyanla Vanzant: Acts of Faith Remix Tour on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8 p.m. at The Brown Theatre.

Tickets start at $42.75. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Fresh off the success of her 2018 Get Over It! Tour, Iyanla Vanzant, celebrated spiritual teacher and speaker, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning television personality, will be returning to the stage with her Acts of Faith Remix Tour.

This landmark inspirational and interactive event celebrates the updated 25th-anniversary edition of her internationally acclaimed and bestselling book, "Acts of Faith: Daily Meditations for People of Color."

In her Acts of Faith Remix Tour, Iyanla will gift her diverse audience with the healing of their hearts, the empowerment of their minds and the stirring of their souls. The beloved life coach will lead audiences through the transformative work that unites the humanity in all of us.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You