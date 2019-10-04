The Kentucky Center And 89.3 WFPL Present NPR's 'Embedded: Mitch'

The Kentucky Center presents NPR's "Embedded: Mitch" on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St.

Tickets are $30. Kentucky Center members call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available by calling (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777 and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility option we offer to enhance your performance experience.

In a five-part "Embedded" podcast series this summer, NPR's Kelly McEvers does a deep reporting dive into the life, work and legacy of Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell.

"Embedded" is an NPR podcast that takes global new stories and adds an emphasis on longform narrative and emotional ideas not common in the regular news cycle. In McConnell's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, McEvers will have a live conversation on what she found in her reporting and how she got there, placing McConnell's local story into a national context.

The creator and host of "Embedded," McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, "All Things Considered." McEvers spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting on the former Soviet Union, the Middle East and Asia.





