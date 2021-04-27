Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL to be Presented by NKU SOTA

As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control and mythological monsters and Greek gods on his trail.

Apr. 27, 2021  
Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will be adding a regional premiere of a new musical in 2022. "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," directed by Jamey Strawn, is slated to run Feb. 17-27, 2022.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control and mythological monsters and Greek gods on his trail. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now he and his friends must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book is an action-packed, mythical adventure that will thrill everyone in the family.

