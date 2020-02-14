Southeastern Theatre Conference Conducts Its 71st Annual Convention

Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) has announced that their 2020 national convention is being held in the Kentucky International Convention Center and surrounding theatres and hotels for this year's event. With an estimated 5,000 attendees, this gathering has become the main place for connecting those working, teaching or training in theatre, to opportunities in the industry.

Speakers featured for the 2020 SETC Convention include Jackie Alexander, the artistic director for the North Carolina Black Repertory Company; the acclaimed Stage Manager Matthew Aaron Stern; and producer, writer and Tony Award winner Ashlee Latimer. The North Carolina Black Repertory Company is being honored at the convention with the SETC 2020 Distinguished Career Award. Additional information on this organization and SETC's keynote speakers can be found at www.setc.org/convention/keynotes/

In addition, SETC will host its annual Design Competition at the convention for undergraduate and graduate designers and technicians and welcomes a panel of esteemed theatre industry designers to adjudicate the competition and speak as keynotes. SETC is honored to welcome Costume Designer Gregg Barnes, Scenic Designer Anna Louizos, Lighting Designer Howell Binkley and Sound Designer Matt Hubbs. Learn more about each of these distinguished designers on our website at this link.

www.setc.org/convention/design-competition/

There are five SETC theatre festivals being held within the week-long convention including the Ten-minute Play Festival, the Secondary School Theatre Festival, the Theatre for Youth Festival as well as the Fringe and Community Theatre Festivals. The Community Theatre Festival performances will be open to the public and will be held at the Youth Performing Arts School (YPAS) at duPont Manual High School. The public may also enjoy an energetic atmosphere as the Southeast's talented high school theatre groups showcase their award-winning work in the Secondary School Theatre Festival at the Kentucky Center's Bomhard Theater. These festivals provide an abundant variety of shows and talent. More information on each of the festivals and specific performances, times and ticket information can be found at www.setc.org/events/festivals/

The SETC Convention includes more than 330 workshops including notable masterclasses ranging from the 15th Annual Teachers Institute for educators and artists (featuring Tectonic Theater Project) to OSHA training for students and professionals, to inclusion training open to all attendees that will focus on disability, ethnic/racial and LGBTQ+ issues, perspectives and strategies. Learn more about these and the many other workshop topics at www.setc.org/convention/workshops/

Additional opportunities at the convention include: over 70 commercial and 150 educational exhibitor booths; a Theatre Job Fair for technical and administrative positions; scheduled professional, undergraduate and graduate auditions; design competitions and stage management games; social networking events including an awards ceremony, tech mixers and receptions.

SETC is the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Our services, publications, and products contribute significantly to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians. SETC energizes the practical, intellectual and creative profile of theatre in America.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You