Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore is Coming To Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Kip Moore to bring his Damn Love World Tour to Old Forester's Paristown Hall (724 Brent Street) on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

  • Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore released the title track off his fifth studio album Damn Love last spring. The thirteen-track collection is emotionally raw and thick with epiphany. 
  • Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders,” Moore has blazed his own trail. The Chicago Tribune chimed in with “To be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste”.
  • Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-platinum “Somethin' ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012 and then followed up with three more best-selling number one hits (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple “Best Of” lists. Moore garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, Wild World.

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

Learn more about Kip Moore by watching the video for his song, “Damn Love” here or connecting with him on Facebook.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.



2023 Regional Awards


