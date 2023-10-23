Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore is Coming To Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Kip Moore to bring his Damn Love World Tour to Old Forester's Paristown Hall (724 Brent Street) on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.
Learn more about Kip Moore by watching the video for his song, “Damn Love” here or connecting with him on Facebook.
Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.
Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:
