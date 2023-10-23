Singer-Songwriter Kip Moore is Coming To Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Kip Moore to bring his Damn Love World Tour to Old Forester's Paristown Hall (724 Brent Street) on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at Click Here.

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Kip Moore released the title track off his fifth studio album Damn Love last spring. The thirteen-track collection is emotionally raw and thick with epiphany.

Praised by Noisey as “an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders,” Moore has blazed his own trail. The Chicago Tribune chimed in with “To be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste”.

Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-platinum “Somethin' ‘Bout a Truck” in 2012 and then followed up with three more best-selling number one hits (“Hey Pretty Girl,” “Beer Money” and “More Girls Like You”), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple “Best Of” lists. Moore garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, Wild World.

Learn more about Kip Moore by watching the video for his song, “Damn Love” here or connecting with him on Facebook.

