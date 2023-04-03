Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Derby Dinner Playhouse

Running Now - May 14

Apr. 03, 2023  

When Escape to Margaritaville opened on Broadway in 2018, it seemed destined to later appear at venues such as the Derby Dinner Playhouse stage. With a recognizable brand and Jimmy Buffett's music, it was sure to please crowds. On the whole the show is entertaining, and is a crowd-pleaser, but unfortunately it's not much more than that.

The show opens on the Margaritaville Hotel, managed by Marley (Amber Mawande-Spytek). We then meet Brick (Robert Sharkey) and Tully (Dick Baker), who help run the hotel. Tully is a notorious ladies man and the hotel musician, romancing women for the duration of their vacation only to let them go at the end of their trips and never to see them again. When Rachel (Harli Cooper) and Tammy (Katelyn Webb) arrive for a girls trip the week before Tammy's wedding, Tully sets his sights on Rachel as his newest companion, but she's not so easily convinced. As the week goes on, Tammy and Rachel are slowly taken into the island lifestyle and drop their guards.

The show is typical, paint-by-numbers romantic comedy. The script, I'm sad to report, is the show's weakest attribute. Full of cringey jokes and corny set ups, the story feels a bit cliche. The music is fun, but the book scenes that are paper thin and function only as connecting tissue, as opposed to adding meat to the bones of the story.

The talent, however, is off the charts! Katelyn Webb is exceptionally funny as Tammy and has wonderful romantic and comedic chemistry with Robert Sharkey as Brick. They both really shine in an Act 2 number, which I won't name to not spoil the surprise. Dick Baker as Tully has a gorgeous voice and phenomenal acoustic guitar skills, and really embodies the beach bum persona. Meanwhile Harli Cooper does a wonderful job as Rachel, the stuck-up environmental scientist. Her character isn't the most well written, but she rises to the occasion and has a magnificent voice.

The design of the show captures creates a fun atmosphere. Boasting bright florals in the set and the costumes, it's a visual island feast for the eyes. The ensemble works hard and is successful with some entertaining and energetic choreography by Heather Paige Folsom.

The show on the whole was fun, but far from the substance a lot of theatre goers may crave. If the direction had leaned further into the silliness and absurdity, this could have been a great campy time. But as it stands, it's merely an underwritten show with great performances that rise above the material. Escape to Margaritavile won't leave a lasting impression, but if you go in simply looking to have a little fun, you definitely will.

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

Now - May 14

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr, Clarksville, IN 47129



