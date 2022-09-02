Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Regional Premiere of Kate Hamill's DRACULA: A FEMINIST REVENGE FANTASY Comes to Actors Theatre of Louisville

Performances run September 9-18, 2022.

Sep. 02, 2022  
The world's most famous vampire is back! Actors Theatre of Louisville revives its annual Dracula tradition for in-person audiences by producing a new adaptation by Kate Hamill. Witty and terrifying, Hamill's Dracula was first seen in New York in 2020, and Actors Theatre of Louisville's production represents the second production and regional premiere of this stunning adaptation.

Bouncing between horror and humor, Hamill reimagines Bram Stoker's vampire classic as a full-throated battle cry against toxic masculinity. No damsels in distress, no romanticized villains-just a gleeful stake through the heart of the patriarchy.

The artists and creative team members are really sinking their teeth into the material, too.

Deftly directed by Jennifer Pennington (Kentucky Shakespeare, South Coast Repertory Theatre, and Michigan Theatre Festival) and performed by an exceptional cast predominantly composed of talented local artists, this Dracula excels at what all good horror does: reflect the terrors of the world back at us and challenge us to overcome them.

The production team is rounded out by Movement, Fight and Intimacy Director David Anzuelo, Voice and Dialect Coach Joy Lanceta Coronel, Dramaturg Miss Hazel Jade, Scenic & Properties Designer Katelin Ashcraft, Costume Designer Anna Jenny, Lighting Designer Dani Clifford, Sound Designer Paul Doyle, Media Designer Philip Allgeier, Production Stage Manager Shaina Pierce, Assistant Stage Manager Ashley Hall, Director of Production & Operations Paul Werner, Technical Director Alexia Hall, Casting Director Emily Tarquin, CSA, and Associate Casting Director Kavin Moore.





