Regional Premiere Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is Coming to NKU

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts will continue its 21/22 Theatre & Dance season with the regional premiere of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," a musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book, running from Feb. 25 through March 6, 2022 at NKU's Corbett Theatre.

As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control and mythological monsters and Greek gods on his trail. Zeus' master lightning bolt has been stolen and Percy is the prime suspect. Now, he and his friends must embark on an epic quest to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book is an action-packed, mythical adventure that will thrill everyone in the family.

The NKU cast features Ellie Bennett, Megan Carlson, Gabby Casto, Arianna Catalano, Ezra Crist, Zachary Farmer, Jeremiah Jackson, Jeshaun Jackson, Chris Monell, Ellie O'Hara, Field Oldham, and Alex Simpson. Understudies: Rachel Gardner, Chloe Hedrick, Nick Rohr, Tre Taylor. The show is directed by Jamey Strawn. Other creative team members include Damon Stevens (Music Director), Andrea Tutt (Choreographer) and Jensen Bowman (Stage Manager).

Health & Safety Guidelines

With safety in mind, SOTA is moving to touchless mobile ticketing and print-at-home options. If you do not have a mobile device or home printing capabilities, please call the Box Office (859) 572-5464 for alternative options.

Effective Jan. 1, 2022, all sales will be credit card only to create a "touchless" payment environment for improved health and safety of our guests.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines, and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all guests, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Actors undergo routine COVID-19 testing in order to perform without a face mask and to ensure safety of our guests. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for more information.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky-just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati-we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

About SOTA: The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.

Performance Details:

● What: "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" by Joe Tracz

● When: Feb. 25 - March 6, 2022

● Where: NKU Corbett Theatre

● Tickets: nku.edu/tickets or (859) 572-5464