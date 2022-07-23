Quadriplegic Author, Attorney W. Ron Adams To Discuss Memoir COAL MINE TO COURTROOM On Huckabee

Finishing law school can be a daunting challenge, as almost any lawyer can attest. W. Ron Adams did it while confined to a wheelchair, without use of his hands and legs, after a coal mining accident left him a quadriplegic at the age of 19.

The Kentucky attorney will discuss his inspiring story of survival against seemingly impossible odds on "Huckabee' on TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network), hosted by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

"I have always admired how Mike Huckabee balances faith and entertainment," Adams said. "It's such an honor to be invited to appear on the show."

Adams shares his life story in the recently released book "Coal Mine to Courtroom: A Quadriplegic'a Memoir of Relentless Faith, Courage and Eternal Success" (Headline Books, Inc.), co-written by Fred Anderson. He was invited to appear on "Huckabee" in recognition of Disability Pride Month and the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act."

"As a quadriplegic, I was thrilled when the ADA became law," Adams said. "The Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination against disabled people, but the ADA has more teeth. It still took years for businesses and even some government buildings to become wheelchair accessible, but it helped pave the way for more employment opportunities for people with disabilities."

In his book, Adams recalls the difficulties he had navigating certain courthouses in Kentucky, even after the ADA became law. He describes having to park in an alley behind the federal courthouse in Covington, because of a lack of handicapped parking spots on the street.

The Gallatin County Courthouse, which was built in 1838, had no elevator. At the same time, the Grant County courthouse had an old-fashioned elevator that was almost too small for Adams' wheelchair to fit in.

"Things have gotten better, but we still have a long way to go," Adams said. "One issue that the ADA does not address is how people in wheelchairs can escape from an upper floor of a burning building, when elevators cannot be used."

Adams' interview on "Huckabee" is scheduled to air on TBN on Saturday, July 23 at 8e/7c and 11e/10c, and will be repeated on Sunday at 9e/8c. Also appearing will be Texas Congressman Ronnie Jackson, cowboy comedian William Lee Martin, political consultant and author Dick Morris, and singer Bryan Hyland.

"Coal Mine to Courtroom: A Quadriplegic's Memoir of Relentless Faith, Courage and Eternal Success" by W. Ron Adams with Fred Anderson is available at select bookstores, Amazon. Signed copies are available through WRonAdamsLaw.com, with a portion of proceeds going to the Galilean Children's Home and the Hopkins County Tornado Relief Fund in Kentucky.