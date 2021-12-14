Production Simple to Present Valerie June With Rachel Maxann, May 2022

Production Simple to present Valerie June with Rachel Maxann, and Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street

Valerie June is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Memphis, TN. Her unique style of music blends folk, gospel, blues, soul, country bluegrass and Appalachian, a style she describes as "organic moonshine roots music". Through both music and poetry, June strives to embody and inspire collective and individual change.

June's 2021 album, "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" emerged from a long-awaited revelation on the part of the Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter. June has appeared on national television, including "CBS This Morning", "Late Night with Seth Myers" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

In addition to poetry-style music, June's performances are known for being artistic and energizing, from her extravagant outfit choices to her upbeat personality.

Learn more at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.