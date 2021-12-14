Production Simple to Present Valerie June With Rachel Maxann, May 2022

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Production Simple to present Valerie June with Rachel Maxann, and Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall - 724 Brent Street

Valerie June is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Memphis, TN. Her unique style of music blends folk, gospel, blues, soul, country bluegrass and Appalachian, a style she describes as "organic moonshine roots music". Through both music and poetry, June strives to embody and inspire collective and individual change.

June's 2021 album, "The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers" emerged from a long-awaited revelation on the part of the Tennessee-bred singer/songwriter. June has appeared on national television, including "CBS This Morning", "Late Night with Seth Myers" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

In addition to poetry-style music, June's performances are known for being artistic and energizing, from her extravagant outfit choices to her upbeat personality.

