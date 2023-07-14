Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. The Sound of Music will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours.

Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten!) who will star as Maria, will have a full-circle moment having made her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music Revival, understudying Louisa and Brigitta. The production also stars Jeremy Landon Hays (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Captain Von Trapp, Joy Lynn Jacobs (Marie Christine, The Music Man, Ragtime, Show Boat) as Mother Abbess, and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Max Detweiler.

Check out photos below!

Several Central Kentucky young artists will play the Von Trapp children, including Carter Johnston (Friedrich), Hadley Roach (Lousia), Reilly Dalton (Kurt), Isla Dawahare (Brigitta), Stella McQuerry (Marta), and Illeana Worhunsky (Gretl). Performing Apprentices include Patton Barlow-Fiero (Lousia/Brigitta Understudy), Ian McKinney Nunnelley (Kurt Understudy), and Rory Harden (Marta/Gretl Understudy).

They will share the stage with rising stars and recent college graduates Kelly Belarmino (Liesl), Jackson Hurt (Rolf), and Taylor Tveten (Elsa Schraeder). Supporting roles will be played by some of Lexington’s favorite local actors including Rachel Black (Sister Berthe), Wesley Byers (Herr Zeller), Catherine Gaffney (Frau Schmidt), Katie Owen (Sister Margaretta), Kelli Jo Summers (Sister Sophia), Paul Thomas (Admiral von Schreiber), and Garrett Van Allen (Franz). Rounding out the ensemble will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country including Mya Bryant (Sam Houston State Univ.), Cole Campbell, Chase Fontenot (Montclair State University), Nick Gundrum (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Mallorie Mendoza (Manhattan School of Music), Courtney Porter (University of Kentucky), Lauranne Rose (Asbury University), Ruthie Sangster (University of Kentucky), Renell Taylor (Elon University), Melissa Rae Wilkeson, and Jess Zylstra (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM).

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Broadway veteran, Lyndy Franklin Smith, is the Artistic Director for The Lex and will both direct and choreograph The Sound of Music. The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Coordination), Melissa Katherine Collins (Stage Manager), Elizabeth McGuire (Associate Director/Choreographer), and Haley Robles (Assistant Stage Manager).

The Sound of Music will play the Lexington Opera House, July 13-16, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor VisitLex, Central Bank and iHeart Media. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.