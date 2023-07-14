Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company

The Sound of Music will play the Lexington Opera House, July 13-16.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONC Photo 3 Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT In Kentucky This Fall
Elevate Your Dance Skills With Northern Kentucky University's Summer Dance Institute Photo 4 Elevate Your Dance Skills With Northern Kentucky University's Summer Dance Institute

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. The Sound of Music will be led by seasoned pros from Broadway/National Tours.

Hayley Podschun (Wicked, Hello Dolly!, Something Rotten!) who will star as Maria, will have a full-circle moment having made her Broadway debut in The Sound of Music Revival, understudying Louisa and Brigitta. The production also stars Jeremy Landon Hays (Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Captain Von Trapp, Joy Lynn Jacobs (Marie Christine, The Music Man, Ragtime, Show Boat) as Mother Abbess, and Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as Max Detweiler. 

Check out photos below!

Several Central Kentucky young artists will play the Von Trapp children, including Carter Johnston (Friedrich), Hadley Roach (Lousia), Reilly Dalton (Kurt), Isla Dawahare (Brigitta), Stella McQuerry (Marta), and Illeana Worhunsky (Gretl). Performing Apprentices include Patton Barlow-Fiero (Lousia/Brigitta Understudy), Ian McKinney Nunnelley (Kurt Understudy), and Rory Harden (Marta/Gretl Understudy).

They will share the stage with rising stars and recent college graduates Kelly Belarmino (Liesl), Jackson Hurt (Rolf), and Taylor Tveten (Elsa Schraeder). Supporting roles will be played by some of Lexington’s favorite local actors including Rachel Black (Sister Berthe), Wesley Byers (Herr Zeller), Catherine Gaffney (Frau Schmidt), Katie Owen (Sister Margaretta), Kelli Jo Summers (Sister Sophia), Paul Thomas (Admiral von Schreiber), and Garrett Van Allen (Franz). Rounding out the ensemble will be college students and recent grads from top musical theatre programs around the country including Mya Bryant (Sam Houston State Univ.), Cole Campbell, Chase Fontenot (Montclair State University), Nick Gundrum (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Mallorie Mendoza (Manhattan School of Music), Courtney Porter (University of Kentucky), Lauranne Rose (Asbury University), Ruthie Sangster (University of Kentucky), Renell Taylor (Elon University), Melissa Rae Wilkeson, and Jess Zylstra (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM).

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Broadway veteran, Lyndy Franklin Smith, is the Artistic Director for The Lex and will both direct and choreograph The Sound of Music. The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct and conduct The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Coordination), Melissa Katherine Collins (Stage Manager), Elizabeth McGuire (Associate Director/Choreographer), and Haley Robles (Assistant Stage Manager). 

The Sound of Music will play the Lexington Opera House, July 13-16, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor VisitLex, Central Bank and iHeart Media. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at Click Here, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria Rainer (Hayley Podschun)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria and Captain von Trapp (Hayley Podschun & Jeremy Landon Hays)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria & the von Trapp Children (Hayley Podschun & the children)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria & Mother Abbess (Hayley Podschun & Joy Lynn Jacobs)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Captain von Trapp & Elsa Schraeder (Jeremy Landon Hays & Taylor Tveten)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Max Detweiler (Brance Cornelius)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Liesl & Rolf (Kelly Belarmino & Jackson Hurt)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Captain von Trapp (Jeremy Landon Hays)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Captain von Trapp, Elsa & the children (Jeremy Landon Hays, Taylor Tveten & the children)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria Rainer (Hayley Podschun)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Maria Rainer (Hayley Podschun)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Mother Abbess and the Nuns (Joy Lynn Jacobs and Company)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
The Nuns (Company)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
The Wedding (Company)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Von Trapp Family (Hayley Podschun & Jeremy Landon Hays & the children)

Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The Lexington Theatre Company
Von Trapp Family (Hayley Podschun & Jeremy Landon Hays & the children)




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT Photo
Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT In Kentucky This Fall

Get ready to be mesmerized by Broadway stars Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, and Krystina Alabado at the 'Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert' in Kentucky this fall.

2
The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July Photo
The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July

The Association of International Champions (AIC) - - The organization for people who have won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.

3
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

To Kill a Mockingbird first hit bookstore shelves in 1960, where it has since become a staple in American literature. An academy award winning film adaptation was released two years later in 1962, and is equally synonymous with the title. The story focuses on a trial in which Tom Robinson, a black man is accused of assaulting Mayella Ewell, a white woman in 1930s Alabama. Atticus Finch takes on the task of representing Robinson. The story focuses on the aftermath of that choice, told through the eyes of Atticus’ youngest child, Jean Louise “Scout” Finch. 

4
Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre Photo
Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones announces the full schedule for his upcoming “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.” The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Video Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video
Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Derby Dinner Playhouse (6/28-8/13)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You