Photo Flash: Desi Oakley, Michael James Scott And More Headline 6th Annual CONCERT WITH THE STARS

The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) welcomed David Elder (42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Guys and Dolls, Titanic), Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Les Miserables, Waitress First National Tour), Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin, Something Rotten, The Book of Mormon), and Megan Sikora (Wicked, 42nd Street, How to Succeed..., Promises Promises) to Kentucky, to headline the sixth edition of their signature "Concert With The Stars" on January 3.

"Concert With The Stars" is a cabaret-style concert of show tunes, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars. The Stars also teamed up with a group of "Tomorrow's Broadway Hopefuls," in various numbers to celebrate the mission of The Lex - serving as a training ground for the next generation of musical theatre talent, while producing professional musical theatre.

The 2020 "Broadway Hopefuls" included Kurtis Bradley Brown (University of Cincinnati - CCM), Shannon Laurel Calkins (Oklahoma City University), Delaney Guyer (University of Cincinnati - CCM), Lily Rasmussen (Marymount Manhattan), Aaron Robinson (University of Michigan), and Hank von Kolnitz (University of Cincinnati - CCM).

The stars and hopefuls also helped to announce the 2020 Summer Season at The Lex, along with many other Lex Alums who were on hand for the concert. The Lex will present Chicago (July 9-12) and Disney's The Little Mermaid (July 30-August 2), at The Lexington Opera House. Chicago will be directed and choreographed by Patrick O'Neill. The Lex Artistic Director, Lyndy Franklin Smith, will direct Disney's The Little Mermaid, with choreography by Mara Newbery Greer. The Lex Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, will music direct both productions.

Season Tickets are now available by calling 859-233-3535. Single Tickets will go on sale later in the spring. Audition & Application Information is now available at www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org. Programs include onstage performing opportunities, as well as technical and administrative internships and apprenticeships.

Photo Credit: Steve Schaffer





