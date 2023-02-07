Pandora Productions Puts A Queer Spin On The Classic GODSPELL in March

Pandora Productions continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL, book by John Michael Tebelak, music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Based on the book of Matthew, GODSPELL was the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden.

Godspell is filled with music that you want to sing, lessons that you want to think about and talent that you want to applaud. In our production, we build on the success of the 2012 revival version and will feature a troupe of queer identifying and ally players who will team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in our new queer aware age through parables, games, and tomfoolery. Godspell features the international hit, "Day by Day", as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to vaudeville, as Jesus' life is played out onstage. Even after the haunting crucifixion, Jesus' message of inclusion, kindness, tolerance and love lives vibrantly on.

GODSPELL will be produced live at the Henry Clay Theatre with an intersectional cast and production team! This special production was conceived by Michael J. Drury, the company's Artistic Director and Brian Gligor, Guest Director. Musical Direction by Tasha Wilson-Hatchett and Choreography by Kavin Moore with a cast including: Tony Smith as Jesus, Megan Adair as Judas. The production features a diverse ensemble including: Kate Holland Ballowe, Trent Byers, Ashley Drury, Clarity Hagan, Izzy Keel, Daniel Riddlesmith, Phillip Rivera, Gerry Robertson, Rebecca Worthington and Marianne Zickhur.

The show will run March 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 @ 7:30 p.m.; March 12 @ 2:30 p.m.; March 19 @ 5:30 p.m. and a special Monday performance on March 20 @ 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance, $25 day of show and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.