Pandora Productions Presents Regional Premiere of BUYER & CELLAR

BUYER & CELLAR will run for two weekends: November 13 - 15, 20 - 22 on demand.

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ community, continues her virtual 2020-2021 season with BUYER & CELLAR, a comedy by Jonathan Tolins. A seriously funny slice of absurdist whimsy, BUYER & CELLAR will be presented as a video on demand production which allows the company to adapt to the world around us, keeping our audience, actors and production teams safe.

Alex More has a story to tell. A struggling, underemployed actor in L.A., he takes a job working in the Malibu CA basement of a beloved megastar. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? An outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. A one-man play with the most peculiar of fictitious premises that allows us to ruminate with delicious wit and perspicacity on the solitude of celebrity, the love-hate attraction between gay men and divas, and the melancholy that lurks beneath narcissism.

BUYER & CELLAR, sponsored by Best Blind & Shade Company, will be produced and videotaped live at the Henry Clay Theatre and presented virtually as video on demand on the ShowTix4U platform. Andrew Newton Schaftlein stars as Alex. He is directed by the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury. BUYER & CELLAR will run for two weekends: November 13 - 15, 20 - 22 on demand. Advanced tickets are $22 per screen and are available online at www.PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502.

