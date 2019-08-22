Pandora Productions Opens 2019-20 With Harvey Fierstein's TORCH SONG

Pandora Productions, Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, is proud to open her 2019-2020 Season with Harvey Fierstein's classic of the LGBTQ+ theatre. TORCH SONG, the iconic and groundbreaking play, which enjoyed a revival in 2018, has been expertly trimmed by Mr. Fierstein himself. "What you get in this edited version of the play is an electric urgency," says the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury. Pandora continues to bring the best of LGBTQ+ theatre to the stage at the Henry Clay Theatre.

The life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City is dramatized over the span of the late 1970s and 1980s, from Stonewall, the AIDS crisis, and other ground-breaking milestones for the LGBT community. Told with a likable, human voice, Arnold struggles through love, loss and the challenges of child-rearing. This award-winning and popular work broke new ground in the theatre: "At the height of the post-Stonewall clone era, author Harvey Fierstein challenged both gay and straight audiences to champion an effeminate gay man's longings for love and family."

The production will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville and is being directed by guest Seth Lieber. It stars Karole Spangler, Robbie Smith, Jacob Cooper, Ben Gierhart, Melinda Beck and Roman Tate. The production will run September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28 at 7:30 p.m.; September 22 at 5:30 p.m. with the only matinee on September 15 at 2:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are $22 and are available online at PandoraProds.org or by calling 502.216.5502. Tickets are also available at the door for $25.

Subscriptions for the 5 show 2019-2020 Season are available through the run of Torch Song and are $90 / $80. Subscribers get special offers to other exclusive events. More information on the season and the benefits to subscribing, as well as cast lists for the season can be found at www.Pandoraprods.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You