Orchestra Kentucky of Bowling Green Will Present First Concert Post-Pandemic on August 28

Orchestra Kentucky will present SUMMER MOVIE BLOCKBUSTERS at 7:30PM on Friday, August 28, 2020. This marks the company's first concert since the pandemic began.

The event will take place at the National Corvette Museum, 350 Corvette Dr. Bowling Green, KY 42101.

Summertime is the time for new movie releases. Orchestra Kentucky presents summertime move blockbusters, like Jaws, Grease, Back to the Future, The Great Escape, High Noon, Batman, Wizard of Oz, and more. The concert concludes with a celebration of America, including the world premiere of Indivisible, sung by Gospel Hall of Fame member Steve Green.

Purchase tickets here, or call the Orchestra Kentucky Office at 270-846-2426.

Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

For more information, visit https://orchestrakentucky.com/event/summer-movie-blockbusters/.

