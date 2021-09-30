Northern Kentucky University Hosts Engaging Dance Workshop

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts welcomes William Charles Crowley to campus on Sunday, Oct. 10, to host a lecture and demonstration entitled "Beyond the Labyrinth: The Dance Legacy of Martha Graham" which will be followed by a masterclass introducing students to the Graham Technique. This session is free to the public, but advanced registration is required.

"Beyond the Labyrinth: The Dance Legacy of Martha Graham" is a lecture/demonstration, complimented by a PowerPoint presentation, exploring the innovative technique and impressive body of work American dancer and choreographer Martha Graham created over her 70-year career. The lecture also focuses on her influence and long-lasting legacy that continues to inspire dancers and choreographers today. Utilizing research from published texts, existing documentary and performance films, archival photographs, eyewitness accounts, and personal experiences, William Charles Crowley, Artistic Director of Still Point Productions and teacher of the Graham Technique, brings his unique perspective and insight to the discussion.

William Charles Crowley received his MFA in Dance from the University of Michigan. He received additional dance training while on scholarship at the Martha Graham School of Contemporary Dance in NYC. Early in his dance career, under the direction of Peter Sparling, William had the distinct honor of performing the title role in Martha Graham's 1940 masterwork, El Penitente. In March 2012, he attended the Graham Technique Refresher Course in NYC, where 25 instructors from the United States, England, France, and Greece came together to analyze, discuss, and debate how to best preserve the Graham Technique for future generations. Currently, William teaches throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Europe, including Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Portugal, and Spain.

NKU is following all CDC and government guidelines and continues to monitor the COVID situation. Masks are required indoors on campus for all persons, vaccinated and unvaccinated. Visit nku.edu/covid19 for the latest information.

