NKU School Of The Arts Cancels Events Through the End of the Semester

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts has cancelled events through the end of the semester.

Read the full statement below:

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests is our top priority. We are closely monitoring COVID-19 (Coronavirus) news, including regular updates from NKU's Coronavirus Preparedness Team (nku.edu/coronavirus), the State of Kentucky, Center for Disease Control, and local health agencies. Decisions are made based on this information, as well as directives from government agencies.

Due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, we have made the extremely difficult decision to cancel all SOTA events, on and off-campus, for the remainder of the semester through May 31. All ticket sales are suspended until further notice. Summer activities and events have not been addressed at this time but will be assessed as conditions evolve.

AFFECTED EVENTS INCLUDE:

· NKU Music Preparatory classes, ensembles, and lessons will continue with online instruction for the remainder of the semester (dependent on instructor).

· BFA auditions for Theatre + Dance will happen remotely. Performance students will submit video auditions. Interviews for design/tech/playwriting will occur during a virtual meeting or teleconference.

· SOTA Art Galleries (closed)

· March 26-April 5: Buried Child (canceled)

· April 2: Juried Student Exhibition Artist & Awards Reception (canceled; awards will be presented virtually)

· April 16: Symphonic Winds + Choirs (canceled)

· April 23: Philharmonic Orchestra (canceled)

· April 24-May 3: Mamma Mia (canceled)

· April 30: Concert Band + Conner HS Band (canceled)

· May 15-16: Getting to Know... Oklahoma! (canceled)

· June 4-21: Beguiled Again (ticket sales suspended)

· July 9-26: Nana's Naughty Knickers (ticket sales suspended)

We'll continue to keep everyone updated through multiple formats, including email and social media. The latest updates will also be posted on the NKU Coronavirus Preparedness Team webpage (nku.edu/coronavirus).

WHAT ARE MY TICKET OPTIONS?

Ticket holders for shows have several options. You may exchange your ticket for a future production or receive a credit for your ticket price to use later. Or, you may choose to donate your purchase as a contribution to NKU SOTA. All non-profits will be feeling the impact of these directives, and your contribution would be greatly appreciated.

Please note that the Box Office window is closed to visitors until further notice. However, you may call (859) 572-5464 and leave a message or email boxoffice@nku.edu with questions as we will be regularly monitoring emails and voice messages.

Thank you for your continuing support of the performing arts at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts and stay healthy!





