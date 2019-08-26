NKU SOTA Presents 'Sonnet Man' Hip-Hop Shakespeare

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts welcome "The Sonnet Man" Devon Glover on Sept. 6, 1-2 p.m. at NKU's Corbett Theatre. The Sonnet Man introduces and makes Shakespeare's sonnets accessible to audiences in a modern, fun, and innovative way: through hip-hop.

Devon Glover, an artist, teacher, and modern-day Sonnet Man, delivers Shakespeare's sonnets as originally written, and then breaks them down into "spoken word" and raps to energetic beats. On-stage volunteers then get to attempt at rapping Shakespeare with The Sonnet Man as their guide. Audience members will also engage in other activities including songs with call-n-response prompts, multiple-choice questions, storytelling songs, and more. Participants will come away with a greater enthusiasm for learning, an increase in creativity, improved confidence in their communication abilities and literacy, and a greater appreciation for, and desire to participate in, the arts.

The Sonnet Man offers performances and Shakespeare workshops that both entertain and educate students. Mr. Glover's flows, and presentation and teaching abilities, embody a richness of Shakespeare's language, and his passionate, yet natural delivery offers inspiring and creative experiences audiences of all ages love!

Learn more about "The Sonnet Man," Devon Glover at thesonnetmannyc.com.

For information about the workshop, please contact the NKU SOTA Theatre + Dance office at (859) 572-6362.

For more information about NKU's School of the Arts, please visit nku.edu/sota or follow on social media @NKUSOTA.

The workshop is made possible from support by NKU's College of Arts & Sciences, Honors College, Department of English, Black Studies Program and Black Faculty and Staff Association.





