NKU SOTA Offers Theatre Performances To High Schools

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts Theatre + Dance Program is offering school-day performances of their 2019-2020 mainstage season to high schools in the tri-state area. Tickets are $10.00. Reservations are first-come, first-served. Seating is limited! Below is a list of performances with reservation deadlines for the 2019-2020 season.

The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: Sept. 20, 2019

Corbett Theatre

Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov

Monday, Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: Oct. 11, 2019

Stauss Theatre - limited seating

Disney's Freaky Friday - A New Musical

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: Nov. 8, 2019

Corbett Theatre

H.M.S. Pinafore by Gilbert & Sullivan

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: Feb. 14, 2020

Corbett Theatre

Buried Child by Sam Shepard

Monday, March 30, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 31, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: March 20, 2020

Stauss Theatre - limited seating

Mamma Mia!

Tuesday, April 28, 10:30 a.m.

Reservation deadline: April 17, 2020

Corbett Theatre

If interested in attending one or more of these productions, please contact the SOTA Box Office Manager, Spenser Smith at (859) 572-5809 or smiths13@nku.edu. Detailed information about the plays/musicals is available at nku.edu/theatre. For more information about NKU's School of the Arts, please visit nku.edu/sota or follow on social media @NKUSOTA.





