NKU SOTA Cancels Summer Dinner Theatre Season

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts has released the following statement regarding their upcoming dinner theatre season:

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts commitment to the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests is our top priority. At this time, we have decided to cancel our 2020 Commonwealth Theatre Company summer dinner theatre season, with the intent to run the productions of BEGUILED AGAIN and NANA'S NAUGHTY KNICKERS next summer (June & July 2021).

We are continuing to monitor COVID-19 (virus) news, including regular updates from NKU's virus Preparedness Team (nku.edu/covid19), the State of Kentucky, Center for Disease Control, and local health agencies. Decisions are made based on this information, as well as directives from government agencies. Your patience and understanding is much appreciated as we all do our part to ensure the health and safety of our community and country.

In the meantime, we invite you to tune in to our new video series, NKU SOTA Stream - an ongoing collection of videos showcasing the deep talent throughout SOTA. Videos are available to view for free on our YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram. For more information, please visit nku.edu/sotastream.





