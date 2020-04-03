NKU SOTA Adds MAMMA MIA!, BURIED CHILD To Upcoming Season

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts is excited to announce the addition of MAMMA MIA! to its 2020-2021 Mainstage season, which will take the place of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL, running Feb. 19-28, 2021.

SOTA will also be offering a FREE performance of a modified staged reading of the previously canceled BURIED CHILD as a welcome back event on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Tickets can be reserved through the box office starting on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. If demand exceeds seating capacity, up to two additional performances will be scheduled. Updated 2020-2021 season information will be shared later in the summer.

In the meantime, make sure to tune in to SOTA's new video series, NKU SOTA Stream - an ongoing collection of videos showcasing the deep talent throughout SOTA. Videos are available to view for free on our YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram. For more information, please visit nku.edu/sotastream.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You