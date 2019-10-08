NKU Continues Season with THREE SISTERS

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts continues its 2019-2020 Theatre + Dance Season with one of Anton Chekhov's most significant plays THREE SISTERS. The production runs Oct. 17-27 at NKU's Stauss Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit nku.edu/threesisters.

As the Prozorov sisters and their brother yearn for a return to adventure-filled life in Moscow, the pastoral setting of their new lives brings change and reflection on love, marriage, and career. In a prophetic hinting of the coming Bolshevik Revolution, the playwright weaves a memorable tale about the rise of the working class and social change in Russia. THREE SISTERS is a naturalistic play examining the aching desire of dreams and the often cold realities that come to pass.

NKU is using a translation of the play by Dr. Sharon Carnicke of the University of Southern California. She is one of the leading scholars of Russian theatre, especially the work of Anton Chekhov and Constantin Stanislavski, and has translated many works by Chekhov and other Russian dramatists. She has also published widely in the fields of acting on stage and film.

Dr. Carnicke shared her work on Stanislavsky's system of Active Analysis to the cast during a two-day intensive workshop. The Active Analysis Technique was suppressed in Russia for decades because it failed to adhere to Communist Party ideology. Active Analysis changes the work of analyzing a play from a cerebral activity done around a table, to a physical process done in the theatre space. The cast and director applied the training throughout the rehearsal process, resulting in some exciting discoveries.

The NKU cast features Joel Parece (Andrey Prozorov), Gabriela Barbosa-Gonzales (Natasha Ivanovna), Chelsea Trammell (Olga), Rachel Kazee (Masha), Hannah Beaven (Irina), Nathaniel Clifford (Kulygin), Trevor Browning (Vershinin), Tim Belton (Tuzenbach), Jason Coffenberry (Solyony), Jarod Higgins (Chebutykin), Field Oldham (Fedotik), Trey Finkenstead (Rode), Jordan Whittaker (Ferapont), and Ellie Bennett (Anfisa). The show is directed by Mike King. Other creative team members include Anna Catton (Scenic/ Prop Designer), Paige Devrooman (Asst. Scenic/ Prop Designer), Jacob Miller (Costume Designer), Aaron Burns (Lighting Designer), Kevin Havlin (Sound Designer), and Maria Barnes (Hair/Makeup Designer). The Stage Manager is Holden Casada, and Assistant Stage Managers are Payton Pearson and Mary McNeill. Dr. Carnicke's visit was made possible by the Tom & Christine Neyer Family Guest Artist Fund.





