MeX Theater at Kentucky Center to Showcase BLACK BOY NARRATIVES and BRO CODE

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach will showcase the voices of Louisville Black men and boys in a two-part event in the MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center. The events will offer an important perspective and address issues that impact boys and men of color, inspiring discussion and thought.

The Black Boy Narratives

The Black Boy Narratives is a play of monologues written by Christian Loriel Lucas. In 2021, Christian began interviewing Black males between the ages of 5 to 25. She recorded their personal stories and reflections, which later inspired the play. The monologues will be performed by Redline Performing Arts. This event is made possible by support from the Kentucky Foundation for Women.

WHEN: Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater

TICKETS: Free, no tickets required

Bro Code

The Tony, Peabody & Emmy Award winning, 6-time HBO and Broadway Def Poet Black Ice is credited with being a major pioneer of this millennium, turning spoken word into a mainstream art form. Whether it’s debating at the barbershop, occupying Wall Street, touring with platinum recording artists, or teaching Master Writing Courses in Europe, Africa, the Caribbean and everything between, Black Ice continues to tour the globe, honing his skill in all aspects of his gift with one goal in mind – to transcend Spoken Word into new arenas and set the bar for aspiring wordsmiths around the world. Bro Code is a storytelling event for black men to share their personal stories with Featured Spoken Word Artist - Black Ice and hosted by Elliot Kelly, Jr., sounds by DJ John Q. Storytellers will include Lance Newman, Deep C Rice and Tripp Fontane.

WHEN: September 2 at 7:00 p.m., Doors at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center – MeX Theater

TICKETS: Tickets are $20, General admission seating

