Malco Movie Theatre Chain Beginning Phased Reopening

Starting Monday, June 15, Memphis-based movie theater chain Malco plans to begin its phased reopening, reports Commercial Appeal.

Six Malco theaters reopening Monday and out of those six theaters, two are located in the greater Memphis area, and two in Mississippi.

The reopening comes with new social distancing protocols, including spaced out showtimes to allow for theater sanitization, empty rows for social distancing, and more.

Learn more about reopening protocols at Malco's website HERE.

