Main Street Players Launches GoFundMe After Suffering Damages From Flood

Main Street Players are asking for help through a GoFundMe campaign after the company's office and storage areas sustained damaged from drainage backup that took place last month.

The theatre group has suffered major damage to its costumes, props, set pieces, furniture, and most office equipment. Most items will have to be replaced as they were submerged in over 18 inches of water.

To help offset the costs of replacement, the company has launched a GoFundMe with a goal of $15,000. At press time, $1,275 has been raised. To learn more or to make a donation, click here.

In the summer of 2012 a group of dedicated visionaries from across the Eastern Kentucky region met in Paintsville to form a group focused on the performing arts and education of the area's talented people. After much discussion and with the support of the Paintsville Main Street Program, the group organized a new non-profit theatre company known as Main Street Players.



This new regional avenue for the performing arts is purposed with the task of being a community theatre for all of Eastern Kentucky. The company's home became the Historic SIPP Theater in downtown Paintsville. This venue allows Main Street Players to perform year around and serve as a central location for educational efforts.



Since inception, Main Street Players has produced shows like: Annie Jr., Seussical The Musical , The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Wizard of Oz, Dorothy in Wonderland, Clue: The Musical, and many more. The theatre has also become a community partner participating in local events, fairs and festivals. Through its educational efforts, the theatre has hosted workshops, held a summer theatre camp each year, and provided a theatre experience to more than 5,000 children across the region.

Learn more at http://paintsvillemainstreetplayers.com/index.html.