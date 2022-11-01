MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Is Coming To The Brown Theatre On November 26

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, is set to play the Brown Theatre (315 West Broadway) Saturday, November 26, 2022 as part of a 26-city national touring production. Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org or by calling 502-584-7777.

In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas rock 'n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock n' roll musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including "Run Rudolph Run," "Jingle Bell Rock," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," and more.

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will include Alex Swindle as Elvis, Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash, Brandon Fillette as Jerry Lee Lewis, Kurt Jenkins as Carl Perkins, Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Nathan Yates Douglass as Brother Jay, and Sean Preece as Fluke, along with understudies Dan Middleditch, Hunter Semrau, and Brynn Smith-Jenkins.

The design team for Million Dollar Quartet Christmas includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions and booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals / BBT.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year.

A Million Dollar Quartet Christmas cast album was released digitally on Friday, October 28, 2022 and will be in stores starting Friday, November 11, 2022 distributed throughout North America by BFD/The Orchard. The 15-track cast recording, which is now available for preorder, includes all of the nostalgic chart-topping holiday hits from the musical as well as an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks. In celebration of the national tour announcement, two classic holiday tracks, "Run, Run Rudolph" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," can be streamed in advance of the album's release here.

For more information, please visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org.