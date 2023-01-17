Louisville Premiere Of HITLER'S TASTERS Announced At The Kentucky Center, February 2 - 12

ShPIeL-Performing Identity and New Light Theater Project, announce the Louisville premiere of H*TLER'S TASTERS, by award winning playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks. Co-produced with: Hallie C. Griffin, Mary Kathryn Kopp, Kaitlin Longoria and Hannah Mae Sturges.

Straight from its Off-Broadway production, and performed by the original actors, the limited run is February 2- 12, 2023 Thursdays - Sundays in The MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center, 501 W Main St, Louisville, KY, 40202. ShPIeL is a proud recipient of grants from the Jewish Heritage Fund in Louisville.

Opening Thursday February 2nd at 7:30 p.m.; continuing Friday, February 3rd 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 4th 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, February 5th 2:30 p.m.; Thursday, February 8th 7:30 p.m.; Friday, February 9th 7:30 pm; Saturday, February 10th 7:30 pm; Sunday February, 12th 2:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information available at Kentucky Performing Arts or call (502) 584-7777. Senior and student priced tickets also available. For Groups: 10 or more can get discounted tickets, contact (502) 584-7777.

A satirical play, H*TLER'S TASTERS is about the little known historical story of the spirited girls chosen to taste Hitler's food to confirm it was safe. Using a contemporary and "popculture" style, the play reveals fictions and group-think that bring about "othering" and resulting in Jews and others deemed as "nonproductives", to go missing. As Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller, in 1930s Germany said, "I didn't speak out...and then they came for me." Inspired by the true story of Margot Wölk who, at 94 years old, revealed her harrowing past as one of the fifteen women chosen for this "honor."

Playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks is an award-winning playwright SEE LINK with productions staged internationally. Awards and distinctions include the Susan Glaspell Award for Hitler's Tasters, the Reva Shiner Comedy Award for Kalamazoo, co-written by Kelly Younger. Hitler's Tasters was also named 'Best of Fringe' at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by The Stage UK. The filmed stage version of Hitler's Tasters was listed as a Must-Watch by the LA Times and selected for The Kilroys: The List 2020. Hostage was a finalist for the Woodward/Newman Drama Award, The Fratti-Newman Political Play Contest and a Showcase finalist for the National New Play Network. Chair received second place in the Firehouse Theatre.

Director Sarah Norris is a theater artist and producer based in New York. Her work has been seen around the country including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and around the world in Scotland, Australia, England and Ireland. She is the Founding Artistic Director of New Light Theater Project, an Off-Broadway company dedicated to an ensemble of artists, that has mounted over 30 productions.