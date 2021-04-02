Louisville Folks School & Kentucky Performing Arts Present 'Exploring the African American Influence on Kentucky Music'

Louisville Folks School & Kentucky Performing Arts will present 'Exploring the African American Influence on Kentucky Music' in April.

See details below:

Sunday, April 11 at 4pm

Henry Hart: Music Along the Riverways

Composer Rachel Grimes, educator Dr. Clark Kimberling, and historian Michael L. Jones explore the legacy of celebrated, Kentucky-born violinist, composer, and bandleader Henry Hart (1839 - 1915). Hart was the grandson of an enslaved woman who participated in the March 1775 expedition to build Fort Boonesborough, one of the earliest non-indigenous settlements in Kentucky. Hart began his musical career playing on steamboats along the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers, but went on to lead the most popular society bands in Indianapolis.

Sunday, April 18 at 4pm

The Caribbean and String Band Music: How Did Haiti Get Written Out of the History of the Banjo?

New Orleans based multi-instrumentalist and activist Leyla McCalla and Louisville based music historian Michael L. Jones discuss the often overlooked role Haiti and Haitian musicians played in the journey of the banjo from Africa to North America. They will also discuss the island-nation's connection to string band music that developed in river towns like New Orleans and Louisville.

Sunday, April 25, at 4pm

Arnold Shultz: Godfather of Bluegrass

This discussion will explore the legacy of Arnold Shultz, an African American fiddler and guitarist from Morgantown, KY, whose musical innovations would inspire a generation of Kentucky string band players including a young Bill Monroe. Somewhat shrouded in mystery, the story of this musical pioneer will be revealed by panelists Keith Lawrence and Dr. Richard Brown who will discuss the enduring legend that has grown around Shultz and the ways that his story still remains relevant to bluegrass music today. The panel will be moderated by historian Michael L. Jones and Dom Flemons, The American Songster.

The event will be livestreamed on Louisville Folk School and Kentucky Performing Arts' Facebook Pages.