Louisville Downtown Partnership to Present the 10th Annual Day of the Dead Celebration

Louisville Downtown Partnership will present the 10th annual Day of the Dead celebration with activities for children, families and those wanting to celebrate the rich cultural traditions of Día de los Muertos.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 30, 2021, 2:00-5:30 p.m. at Fourth Street Live, 411 S 4th St.

Attendees are invited to a free screening of Disney Pixar's "COCO" at 3:00 p.m., watch live performances by Latin Music Awards Kentucky winners Asly Toro and Acorde and visit a temporary Día de los Muertos altar-a space for the public to place objects in memory of their deceased loved ones and pets. The annual Day of the Dead celebration is in partnership with Louisville Metro Government's Office for Globalization.

Students and families are encouraged to participate at home or in-person with educational decoration making and activities using this year's Day of the Dead Activity Sheet. Materials to create sugar skulls, literary calavera, barriletes and pan de muerto will be available for students and families at Fourth Street Live on the day of the event between 2:00-5:30 p.m.