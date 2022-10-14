Locust Grove and Kentucky Shakespeare to Present FRANKENSTEIN Reading This Month

Under the dark of night, Kentucky Shakespeare and Locust Grove will bring Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley's Frankenstein to life during a special staged reading performance on Tuesday, October 25 at Historic Locust Grove Pavilion, 561 Blankenbaker Lane Louisville, KY 40207. Doors open at 6 p.m., performance begins at 7 p.m.

Attendees will be able to get a glimpse into another story linked to the histories of Locust Grove. Mary Wollstonecraft Shelly began writing Frankenstein in 1816, the same time the Croghan family and George Rogers Clark lived on the historic property.

The annual reading of Frankenstein between Locust Grove and Kentucky Shakespeare began in 2015 and has transformed into a benchmark event for the two organizations. Traditionally, the staged reading has taken place by candlelight in the parlor of the main house at Locust Grove. This year, the performance will be hosted outdoors under Locust Grove's new pavilion. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather.

Tickets are $15 for Locust Grove members and $20 for all others. Tickets can be purchased here. Refreshments will also be available during the event.



ABOUT LOCUST GROVE

Locust Grove is a National Historic Landmark that encompasses the 55-acre estate of William Croghan and Louisville founder George Rogers Clark. Locust Grove is dedicated to showcasing an accurate portrayal of early Kentucky history by telling the stories of all individuals who contributed to the history of the property, including the men, women and children that were enslaved during their time at Locust Grove. Locust Grove offers a variety of tours, events and programs throughout the year for all age groups and interests. To start your journey where Louisville begins, visit locustgrove.org.

ABOUT KENTUCKY SHAKESPEARE

Kentucky Shakespeare serves communities through the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park, education programs for schools, public performances, and community outreach programs. Currently in its 62nd season, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival in Central Park is the longest-running free, non-ticketed Shakespeare festival in the United States. As the most comprehensive in-school arts education provider in the Commonwealth, Kentucky Shakespeare serves schools throughout the region with interactive educational programming directly tied to academic standards, helping impact student achievement. Our community programs explore conflict resolution, empathy building, and communication, in a range of settings from preschools to senior centers. For more information, visit kyshakespeare.com.