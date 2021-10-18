Live Nation And Kentucky Performing Arts Presents TIM DILLON – A REAL HERO TOUR

Tim Dillon - A Real Hero Tour announced on Saturday, November 20, 2021, 7:00 p.m. at The Brown Theatre. Tickets start at $35.50

Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor. A new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016, Dillon rose through the ranks quickly and won the title of New York's Funniest at Caroline's NY Comedy Festival in 2016. The next year, Dillon was named as one of the "Top Ten Comics You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone magazine.

Dillon had two specials premiere in 2018-on Comedy Central and Netflix. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's "Real NY Tour", taking the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. He has also performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW and many others.

Dillon has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, "Gotham Comedy Live" on AXS TV, "Fox's Red Eye", Tru TV's "Comedy Knockout" and Seeso's second season of "WYFD" with Big Jay Oakerson. Dillon also hosts a Podcast called "The Tim Dillon Show".

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.