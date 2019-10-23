Kentucky Shakespeare and Louisville Free Public Library Partner To Bring Education Program Throughout Metro Area

Kentucky Shakespeare and the Louisville Free Public Library are partnering to bring Shakespeare to all 10 area Louisville Public Libraries with the "2019 Shakespeare in the Libraries Tour." Kentucky Shakespeare will showcase its live two-actor performance of "Hamlet" which is currently touring elementary and middle schools throughout Kentucky and surrounding states.

"We're delighted to bring the Shakespeare in the Libraries tour to Louisville Free Public Library branches for a fifth year," said Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace.

"Thanks to the generosity of Louisville Metro Government and an External Agency Fund Grant, we are able to offer this free one-hour performance at 10 branches throughout the Metro area. It's a fun and free opportunity for families throughout the city to experience this creative take on Shakespeare's classic."

Director of Education Kyle Ware wrote and directed the production. "Hamlet is one of Shakespeare's most famous plays and our two-actor version is a fun, interactive way to approach the story. And it's great for all ages and free to attend, keeping with our mission of providing accessible theatre for the community."

The fast-paced, interactive production highlights self-worth, relationship dynamics, the consequences of acting on vengeance, and finding help in times of isolation or vulnerability. The program is suitable for all ages.

The full schedule of performances is listed below and can be found at www.kyshakespeare.com and at www.lfpl.or/kyshakespeare







