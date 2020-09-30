Kentucky Shakespeare Returns To Live Theatre With Drive-In Production

The production runs October 7-31 in the former site of the Louisville Metro Recycling Center.

Continuing its tradition of a fall site-specific production for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare returns to live theatre with an immersive new drive-in production of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Macbeth.

The hour-long, 7-actor live theatre experience was created in direct response to COVID-19, with audience members viewing from the safety of their closed vehicle, listening to the production via short range FM radio transmission. The production runs October 7-31 in the former site of the Louisville Metro Recycling Center at 1297 Trevilian Way, in Joe Creason Park, across the street from the Louisville Zoo.

Set in a future dystopian society, the production is directed by Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace and features a cast of Kentucky Shakespeare actors with Brian Hinds as Macbeth, Jennifer Pennington as Lady Macbeth, Dathan Hooper as Macduff, Jon Huffman as Duncan, Zachary Burrell as Banquo, Angelica Santiago as Lady Macduff, and Braden McCampbell as Malcolm. All actors also play other roles in this ensemble production. Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, Jesse AlFord is the Lighting Designer, Karl Anderson is the Scenic Designer, Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer, Eric Frantz is the Fight Choreographer, and Gregory Maupin is the Editor/Dramaturg.

"It's been a long road to get here, navigating challenges of this pandemic, but we're delighted to be able return to live, in-person Shakespeare with this new experience," says Matt Wallace, Producing Artistic Director. "It's a pretty great feeling to create live theatre again, following the postponement of our in-person summer season. We're ready to share this classic tragedy in a new, visceral way through imaginative storytelling and safe, in-person human connection."



For tickets and information visit: kyshakespeare.com.

Shows View More Louisville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You