Kentucky Shakespeare Presents TURN OF THE SCREW

Continuing its tradition of a fall site-specific production for Halloween, Kentucky Shakespeare will present Jeffrey Hatcher's two-actor adaptation of the Henry James horror novella THE TURN OF THE SCREW in their new headquarters in historic Old Louisville.

The production runs October 6-31 at 616 Myrtle Street, in Kentucky Shakespeare's 5,000 square foot rehearsal/community space. Following the example of many other performance venues nationwide, Kentucky Shakespeare will require audience members to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance time.

Part ghost story and part psychological thriller, this classic tale concerns a young unsuspecting governess hired by a wealthy recluse to look after his orphaned niece and nephew - two seemingly innocent children who soon reveal terrifying secrets.

Old Louisville contains the oldest Victorian-era preservation district in the United States and has been proclaimed "America's most haunted neighborhood" by many.

"With our move back home to historic Old Louisville this year, we thought THE TURN OF THE SCREW would be a perfect spooky Victorian complement to the real-life ghost stories of our neighbors," says Matt Wallace, Producing Artistic Director, also director of the production. "Featuring two tour-de-force performances, Hatcher's thrilling play is sure to keep audience members on the edge of their seats for the whole quick 70-minute escape."

The production is directed by Kentucky Shakespeare Producing Artistic Director Matt Wallace and stars Louisville favorites Zachary Burrell and Mollie Murk. Jesse AlFord and Lindsay Krupski are the Lighting Designers, Karl Anderson is the Scenic Designer, Donna Lawrence-Downs is the Costume Designer, and Laura Ellis is the Sound Designer.

Visit kyshakespeare.com for tickets and information.