Kentucky Performing Arts to Present KEEPERS OF THE DREAM, a Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach, in collaboration with River City Drum Corp and the Office of Mayor Greg Fischer present Keepers of the Dream, a Community Arts Celebration of Dr. King's Vision.

The 10th annual Keepers of the Dream, hosted by WKU student Jayla Ransom, will feature the presentation of the Mayor's Freedom Award, ArtsReach Living the Vision Awards, Keith McGill's recitation of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s speech Another America, along with dance, music, and spoken word. The Freedom Award, first presented in 1987, recognizes citizens that have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence, racial equality and civic activism. The ArtsReach Living the Vision Award will be presented to educators Edna Graham, Johnetta Anderson, and those that have led Maryhurst's programing team - Joyia Johnson, Stacie Vaughn, Demarco Harris, Jayme Thiem.

Performances include ArtsReach Dance, Percussion and Violin Studios from Chestnut Street Family YMCA, Portland Promise, WESTEC and West End School. Other featured artists are Phoenixx Lee with the art of LaNia Roberts, poets Writeous Soul and Brea Brea, Every Known Mastermind, Made New Acapella, D.E.S.T.I.N.E.D. Dance, and the Percussion Ensemble and Drumline of River City Drum Corp.

In addition to the performance and awards ceremony, the lobby will be busting with activity prior to the event, pre-show entertainment by River City Drum Corp Pipe Drummers, a selfie station, Civil Rights button-making with Gwen Kelly and exhibitors from local organizations.

WHEN:

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 5pm with Lobby Activities 3:30-4:45pm

WHERE:

The Kentucky Center

Whitney Hall

501 W. Main Street

Louisville, KY 40202

HOW:

This event is free and open to the public, no tickets required.





