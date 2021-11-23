Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts to Present BODYTRAFFIC

Nov. 23, 2021  
BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity led by Artistic Director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance.

BODYTRAFFIC is composed of artists trained in some of the finest schools around the world, with a repertory including the works of renowned contemporary choreographers like Kyle Abraham, Hofesh Shechter, Ohad Naharin, Arthur Pita, Victor Quijada, Micaela Taylor and Fernando Magadan.

The company is deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world. After a decade of stellar performances and world tours including Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Netherlands, the company has solidified its place as a force to be reckoned with on the international dance landscape.

DETAILS:

WHAT: BODYTRAFFIC

WHEN: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center- Bomhard Theater

COST: Tickets start at $20

Visit the Kentucky Center at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.


