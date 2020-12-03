Kentucky Performing Arts Presents The Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

The Blind Boys of Alabama in an American gospel group who redefined gospel sound in the 21st century. Touring throughout the South during the Jim Crow era of the 1940s and 1950s, the Blind Boys flourished thanks to their unique sound, which blended the close harmonies of early jubilee gospel with the more fervent improvisations of hard gospel. For this special holiday streaming show, the Blind Boys of Alabama will feature songs from their 2014 "Talkin' Christmas!" album, the band's previous Grammy-winning Christmas recording, "Go Tell It on the Mountain," and other gospel classics from their 70-plus-year career.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23 at 9 p.m. EST

WHERE: Livestream Performance

COST: Livestream single tickets are $18; group tickets are $25. All ticket sales end when the performance begins. Tickets grant you 48-hour access to the stream in case you can't join the Blind Boys live. On sale now at kentuckyperformingarts.org.

