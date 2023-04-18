Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents THUNDER AT THE KENTUCKY CENTER

The forecast calls for rain, but that's no problem as you can enjoy amazing views of the air show and fireworks from all three levels inside The Kentucky Center.

Apr. 18, 2023  

Thunder at The Kentucky Center returns! Enjoy the excitement and spectacle of Thunder Over Louisville from the comfort of The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

The forecast calls for rain, but that's no problem as you can enjoy amazing views of the air show and fireworks from all three levels inside The Kentucky Center building. In addition, you can enjoy live entertainment by Redline Performing Arts and Juggernaut Jug Band. Families will appreciate convenient access to The Center's restrooms, activities for the kids, ample outdoor viewing space on the Belvedere, and food service and concessions without waiting in long lines, all in a safe environment. There will be multiple bars available where adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine options, and specialty cocktails.

Pegasus Pins will give attendees access to the outdoor vendor area, also located on the Belvedere. Pegasus Pins can be purchased through KPA in advance with ticket purchase or at the box office during the event. Pegasus Pins are $7 in advance.

The Kentucky Center Parking Garage will open at 9:00 a.m. Prepaid parking can be purchased in advance here for $21 + app fees. Parking the day-of the event will be first come, first served and cost $20. For more information regarding entry instructions, prohibited items and more, visit kentuckyperformingarts.org.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.




