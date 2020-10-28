Taj Mahal is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and Blues musician.

Kentucky Performing Arts presents Taj Mahal livestream. Tickets are $20, Meet + Greet available.

Taj Mahal is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, and Blues musician.

With more than six decades of music making experience, he is a multi-GRAMMY winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member, and Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement award recipient.

In his first livestream performance, Taj Mahal will stream to the comforts of your own home from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, CA.

On sale at kentuckyperformingarts.org. Tickets grant you 48-hour access to the stream.

Shows View More Louisville Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You